IPS: More Sleep Ahead for (Some) Middle School Students

INDIANAPOLIS — Some middle schoolers studying at Indianapolis Public Schools will get to sleep in more, starting next year.
The district plans to implement the change in the Fall of 2024.
Essentially, most middle school students who currently start their academic day around 7:20 a.m. will soon start at 9 a.m. Instead of wrapping up at 2:10 p.m., though, classes will finish at 4 p.m.
As to why it is making this change, IPS says it has looked at an abundance of research that details the importance of sleep for teenagers. District officials also compared start times at IPS schools to those of nearby institutions, and got feedback from families.
No changes have been announced for elementary or high school students.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy