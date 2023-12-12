Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after they were told that someone had a gun at Cathedral High School Tuesday.
Officers say a person – who has not been identified – called and told them that he had a gun inside the school. In response, the school went under a lockdown for a short period of time.
After searching the building, police concluded that the facility was safe. That being said, they will still need to investigate to determine exactly what happened.
Cathedral High School is a private, Catholic facility on East 56th Street in Indianapolis.
