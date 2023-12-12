Tucker Carlson Launches His New Network

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host who was ousted by the network has now launched his own streaming service.

Carlson made the announcement on Monday. During the announcement, he stated that “News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it. We plan to tell the truth about things that matter – clearly and without fear.”

Promising to “tell the unadorned truth” to fans for $72 a year, the Tucker Carlson Network includes commentary, interviews, news reports, documentaries and even an advice show. His network is staffed by the people who used to work for him at Fox.

The new venture comes more than seven months after Fox abruptly fired Carlson. Fox never publicly explained their reasoning for letting Carlson go. Carlson said on Monday that “it really is one of those mysteries that I’ll probably never get to the bottom of.”

“I want to wake up and say to myself, ‘You can say whatever you want,” Carlson said, announcing his streaming service on The Megyn Kelly Show, a podcast and radio show hosted by fellow Fox News refugee Kelly, who has remade her career as an independent commentator.

“I’m going to do it without interference, period.”