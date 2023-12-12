Colts to Wear Throwback Uniforms Against Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts will be honoring the Colts teams of the late 1950s when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They’ll be wearing the throwback uniforms of the 1956 Colts.
On that uniform, you’ll see the “Bucking Horse” logo. That’s a nod to the team’s roots. The first 30,000 fans to arrive also get a throwback Colts pennant.
Numbers on the throwback jerseys will also change slightly to mirror the Colts uniforms from the 1950s. The numbers are also higher on the shoulder panel than the present-day uniform.
As for the pants, those will sport a single stripe rather than the two used today.
The cheerleaders will also wear a throwback uniform.
The game between the Colts and Steelers begins at 4:30 pm Saturday. Both teams are 7-6 and fighting for playoff position in the AFC.
