Pacers Extend Pistons’ Losing Streak to 20 Games with 131-123 Win

DETROIT — The Indiana Pacers handed the Detroit Pistons another loss on Monday night, 131-123. Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 30 points. This game was Indiana’s first since their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament final on Saturday.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 14 points and dished out 16 assists. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons lost their 20th consecutive game, the longest single-season losing streak in the team’s history. This matches the NBA’s longest losing streak since the Houston Rockets lost 20 straight games in the 2020-21 season.
The Pistons had previously lost 21 consecutive games between the end of the 1979-80 season and the start of the 1980-81 season.
Miles Turner scored 23 points.
Next up, the Pacers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
