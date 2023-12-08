Health System With Hopsitals in Indiana Deals With Ransomware Attack

LOUISVILLE — On May 9th 2023, Norton Healthcare, a health system with eight hospitals in Kentucky and Indiana, discovered they were victims of a ransomware attack.
Norton Healthcare notified federal law enforcement and began working with a forensic security provider to investigate the unauthorized access. The months long investigation found that certain network storage devices had been accessed between the 7th and 9th of May.
While the storage devices were accessed no evidence was found indicating that the individual(s) who executed the attack were able to access Norton Healthcare’s medical record system.
Norton Healthcare is in the process of mailing letters to those who may have been impacted by the incident.
Individuals whose information may have been impacted will be offered two years of free credit protection services. More information on how to access those services will be included to those being mailed.
Potentially affected parties with questions may contact a designated call center at 866-983-5764 during working hours.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Man Charged with Murder, Body Found During Investigation Into Missing Rush County Girl
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy