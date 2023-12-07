Unique Holiday Gift Ideas

STATEWIDE – Are you still desperately searching for a gift for that one individual who makes buying the “perfect” present seem nearly impossible?
Every family seems to have at least one person (looking at you, dad) who never asks for anything special around the holidays. But, you may still want to see them unwrap something on Christmas morning.
So, if you are facing a gift-giving dilemma, consider checking out some of the unique items in this article.
Gifts Made in Indiana:
Gifts for Foodies:
- Colombian Whole Bean Coffee
- Gingerdead Medium Roast Coffee
- Dark Roast Ground Coffee
- Slice of Pie from My Sugar Pie
- Cake Pops from Confectioneiress
- A Farm-to-Table Meal at the Traders Point Creamery
Gifts for Readers:
- Fourth Wing Gift Box – Made in Indiana!
- Emma Scented Candle
- Adjustable Acrylic Book Stand
- Ceramic Bookends
- The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store – Barnes & Noble’s 2023 Book of the Year
Gifts for Film Fans:
- Upcycled Retro VHS Jurassic Park Light
- Max Subscription
- AMC Stubs A-List Membership
- Mini Projector
- Top 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster
Gifts for Being Cozy at Christmas:
- A Set of Nordic Socks
- Fleece Sherpa Reversible Blanket
- Wearable Blanket with Arms
- Hand Warmer with Gel
- Gripper Slipper
Gifts for Animal Lovers:
- Reindeer Encounter at Whitetail Acres
- A Trip to the Indianapolis Zoo
- IndyFringe Christmas Show and Adoption Event
- Custom Dog Pullover
- Wooden Sculpture with Dog, Person
- Holiday Farm Warmer
Experience-Based Gifts:
- Penn & Beech Candle Co. – You can make your own candles here.
- Color Me Mine – Paint and decorate your own ornaments, figurines, plates, mugs, and more.
- A Day at Turkey Run – Spend time at the state park, and maybe even stay at the inn.
- Hoosier Heights – Try your hand (or foot) at climbing rock walls at this facility.
- The Cake Bake Shop – Make a reservation and enjoy a meal (and desserts) here.
