IMPD: Child Hit By Car on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A child had to be taken to a hospital after getting hit by a car Thursday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.
IMPD says the collision happened near East 10th and North Dearborn streets just before 8. That is across the street from Brookside School 54.
Investigators say the driver of the stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.
The child was taken to the IU Health Riley Hospital for Children.
Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.
