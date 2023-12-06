Man Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — One person has been arrested after an elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening.
State Police believe 78-year-old Gary Clark was trying to cross U.S. 41 at Gilchrist Drive, when he was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died at the scene, and officers say the Dodge’s driver left without calling for help.
They asked for the public’s assistance in finding the driver, who they later identified as 22-year-old Cedrick Rosette. He was taken to the Vigo County Jail, where he is now facing a felony charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death.
At this time, it is not clear why Clark was crossing the road, or what could have led to Rosette hitting the man. Police are still investigating.
If you know anything about this, please call the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post at 1-800-225-8576.
