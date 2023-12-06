Biden Admits He Is Only Running For Re-Election To Stop Trump

President Joe Biden told campaign donors Tuesday that he wasn’t sure he’d even be running in 2024 if Donald Trump wasn’t also running.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said at a fundraising event for his 2024 campaign outside Boston. “We cannot let him win.”

Biden also warned that democracy is “more at risk in 2024” and that Trump and his allies are out to “destroy” democratic institutions.

“Trump’s not even hiding the ball anymore. He’s telling us what he’s going to do,” Biden said. “He’s making no bones about it.”

Upon returning to the White House Tuesday night, Biden was asked by a reporter if he would throw in the towel and drop out of the race if Trump drops out. “No, not now,” the president responded.

Biden has faced criticism from members within his own party, including Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who is mounting a last-minute primary challenge, that he is too old and should step aside to let a younger candidate take the torch.

Biden turned 81 earlier this month and his health and mental faculties have been called into question by voters. But he has opted to run for re-election anyway, purely out of spite.