Taylor Swift Is The “Time” 2023 Person Of The Year

NEW YORK–Taylor Swift is TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year.
Swift was selected from a shortlist of nine finalists the publication unveiled for the honor at the beginning of the week. Dating all the way back to 1927, TIME magazine has chosen the man, woman, group or concept with the most influence — for better or worse — on the world in the past 12 months.
Barbie was also an option, along with Hollywood strikers, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Open AI CEO Sam Altman and prosecutors of former President Trump.
Rounding out the list are Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Charles III and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
