U.S. Ships have been Attacked. Are we at War?

A U.S. Navy destroyer and multiple commercial vessels have come under attack in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon said.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of remaining anonymous, told the Associated Press the attacks began around 10 a.m. near Yemen’s capital city, Sana’a, and had gone on for as much as five hours.

That region has been subject to a series of attacks attributed to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea claimed the group attacked “two Israeli ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”

The statement named the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer and the Panama-flagged container ship Number 9 as two of the ships that were attacked with missiles and UAVs. There was no immediate confirmation that there was any Israeli connection to the two vessels.

The Houthis vowed to “continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red and Arab Seas until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops.”

The U.S. is not the only country with ships being attacked. The British have come out and said they’ve had a cargo shipped attacked as well.

“A British Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier was reportedly attacked by rocket fire while crossing the Red Sea, approximately 34.5 km. [21.5 miles] west-northwest of Mocha, Yemen,” said Ambrey from Maritime security company.

“The affected vessel was issuing distress calls relating to piracy/missile attack,” the U.K.-based company added.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is important to global shipping, especially for the transportation of oil and natural gas.

“This unsafe, unprofessional and irresponsible behavior by Iran risks U.S. and partner nation lives and needs to cease immediately,” said the American military.

“U.S. naval forces remain vigilant and will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows while promoting regional maritime security,” it added.

