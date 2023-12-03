Speedway Police: Man Hit and Killed Crossing Street

SPEEDWAY, IND — A man attempting to cross the street near West 30th Street and High School Road was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night, according to police. The incident, which occurred shortly before 7, prompted street closures.
The victim died at the scene. The driver of the involved vehicle cooperated with law enforcement. Police do not believe the driver of the car was intoxicated.
Police ask drivers to take alternative routes for the next few hours as investigators work the accident scene.
