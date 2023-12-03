Listen Live
Speedway Police: Man Hit and Killed Crossing Street

The driver of the involved vehicle cooperated with law enforcement and remained at the scene.

Published on December 2, 2023

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)\

SPEEDWAY, IND — A man attempting to cross the street near West 30th Street and High School Road was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night, according to police. The incident, which occurred shortly before 7, prompted street closures.

The victim died at the scene. The driver of the involved vehicle cooperated with law enforcement. Police do not believe the driver of the car was intoxicated.

Police ask drivers to take alternative routes for the next few hours as investigators work the accident scene.

