New mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson blames Republicans for the problems of his crime ridden city

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson played the blame game this week, when he blamed his city’s ills on Republicans. “It’s the same Republican right-wing extremism that stormed the capital, it’s the same right-wing extremism that refuses to accept the results of the civil war. It’s raggedy, it’s disrespectful, it’s mean spirited,” says the mayor.

Observers understand the obvious, that the mayor is blaming others for the problems that Democrat policies create. But instead of just poking fun at the liberal mayor, Tony Katz took the discussion deeper:

This is about whether or not people accept the idea that they are responsible for their actions… For all of us, living in Chicago or not, you’d want a better Chicago because you want it to be a safer and happier place, and you want that for Los Angeles, New York, and you would want that for San Francisco, you would want it for Atlanta, Georgia, you would want it for Dallas, Texas, you would want it… These things only come if you have a standard. I’m a big believer in the concept of standards.

The mayor of Chicago won’t even stand behind the policies/standards he supports. He blames others for the problems that his policies/standards create.

Tony returned the discussion back to the standards he stands by: Conservative policy and Liberty. Trump is not a conservative, but his policy was conservative. The United States creates its value based on its theory and philosophy. Tony believes we should support these things.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

The program is fast-paced, upbeat, funny, thoughtful and topical.