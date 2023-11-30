DeSantis and Newsom Debate Tonight

The governors of two of the largest states in the United States are set to debate tonight on Fox, hosted by Sean Hannity.

Of course, I am talking about the debate tonight between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Fox has labeled the debate as “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate.” The debate will take place with no studio audience.

“Throughout the debate, Hannity will highlight a variety of issues in each state, including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation,” the network said in a news release.

The debate is set to start at 9:00 ET. You can watch on Fox, or you can listen on 93.1 WIBC.

A large question entering this debate is whether or not Governor Newsom will challenge current President Joe Biden for his Democratic spot in the upcoming presidential election. Newsom has denied any idea that he would challenge the current president, but it is hard to trust a Democrat.

After the second GOP primary debate in Simi Valley, California on Sept. 27, Newsom told reporters he felt confident Biden would win reelection. During a post-debate Fox interview, Hannity asked the governor for a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer on whether he would “ever accept the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2024 under any circumstances.”

“Of course not. It’s a hypothetical,” Newsom replied. “It’s ridiculous. Joe Biden is our president.”

While Newsom’s presidential big is in question, Governor DeSantis is fully invested in his campaign. He currently trails former President Donald Trump by a large margin.

DeSantis has publicly criticized the odds of Trump beating Biden during the election if he wins the Republican slot and has gone as far to say that the 77-year-old is not fit to serve as president.

“I wouldn’t be running unless I thought that the Democrats would beat Trump if he were the nominee,” DeSantis said in interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” earlier this month. “If he were the nominee, you’re gonna see scorched earth, you’re gonna see all this stuff brought up from the past and the whole election will end up being a referendum on Donald Trump.”

DeSantis could make up some ground tonight.

