DeSantis and Newsom have Agreed to a Debate

California Governor Gavin Newsom challenged Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis to a debate.

It is California vs Florida. Two of the coastal giants in the United States that could not be run any differently. “I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where. We’ll do it,” DeSantis said Wednesday on “Hannity.”

DeSantis continued on highlighting the fact that the people have already settled the debate. He began listing the facts of how and why people have fled the Golden State for the Sunshine State.

“Florida has been the number one state for net in-migration. We have the number one ranked economy, [we’re] number one now in education, crime rate at a 50-year low. But in another sense, this is the debate for the future of our country because you have people like Joe Biden. They would love to see the Californication of the United States,” DeSantis explained.

He continued on saying that other Democrats, like President Joe Biden, want to see the “Californication” of the United States. If that happens, the United States will decline quickly.

