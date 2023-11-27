AES Indiana Seeks Rate Increase Approval, Promises Improved Customer Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS –AES Indiana has presented a settlement arrangement to the state’s utility regulatory commission as part of its Regulatory Rate Review petition.
The company has agreed with the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and six other representative parties from different customer segments to maintain its position with the most competitive residential rates among investor-owned electric utilities in Indiana.
The settlement proposes a $9.52 increase, approximately 7.3%, for a residential customer consuming 1,000 kWh monthly, subject to approval.
Ken Zagzebski, President and CEO of AES Utilities, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing safe, reliable electricity at an affordable price. He stated that the agreement is crucial in ensuring necessary investments for reliability improvements, benefiting customers and the community.
AES Indiana’s new settlement includes no disconnections for residential customers on Fridays, weekends, and specific holidays. The company will also invest more in vegetation management to improve power supply reliability and protect customers with medical alerts.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year