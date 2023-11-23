Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, One Person Dead

SHELBYVILLE, IND –One person was killed when a small airplane crashed into a cornfield about a mile north of Interstate 74 just near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport.
Police are investigating to determine the origin of the plane and the individuals on board.
The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation. The incident was reported to Indiana State Police troopers and deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 4:50 pm.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the Cirrus SR22 aircraft when it crashed.
Firefighters put out a small field fire at the crash site. The victim’s identity was not released.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69
-
Kendall And Casey