Black Friday meet Brown Friday

After each Thanksgiving the nation’s sewers are tasked with the monumental feat of dealing with the gluttonous excess from across the country in an event notoriously known as “Brown Friday”. Newsman Donnie Burgess joins the show to share valuable prevention tips on how you can stop backups in your system before they happen during the time of year when it’s most important to keep the pipes flowing! You’ll also hear the Top 5 cities most affected by the fallout from the holiday for this segment with Ethan Hatcher on Saturday Night on the Circle!

Listen here:

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube: