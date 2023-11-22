Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck

GREENWOOD, IND –A woman died, and an infant is hospitalized after her car collided with a semi-truck. Police say it happened at the intersection of East Main Street and Commerce Parkway West Drive.
“The crash occurred around 6:30 this morning,” according to Matthew Fillenwarth, assistant chief of the Greenwood Police Department. “The semi-driver is being fully cooperative and is ok.”
The crash temporarily closed I-65 northbound to Main Street.
Fillenwarth stated that an early-stage investigation is ongoing, and laser technology will be used to pinpoint the details of the incident.
“We use lasers now on scenes to help measure,” he says. “It usually takes a couple of weeks for them to take all that data and issue a report.”
Fillenwarth says he does not know the relationship between the woman who was killed and the infant who was taken to the hospital to get treated.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year