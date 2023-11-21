RFK Jr. Leads Candidates In Favorability Rating According To Poll

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is beating the other candidates of the 2024 presidential race when it comes to favorability, according to the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris survey.

The poll found that 52 percent of respondents said they have a favorable opinion of Kennedy, while 27 percent of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of him. Kennedy also had the highest net favorability rating of 25 points.

RFK Jr. scored significantly higher than Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, in terms of net favorability. While Trump was viewed favorably by 51 percent of respondents, he had a net favorability rating of 7 points – with 44 percent of respondents viewing Trump unfavorably.

When asked about their opinion of President Biden, 49 percent of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the president, while 46 percent of those surveyed thought otherwise. The president scored a -2 net favorability rating.

The poll results also have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 44 percent favorability with 38 percent responding unfavorably. The governor received a 6 point net favorability rating.

“Robert Kennedy has positioned himself to appeal to members of both parties though it is unclear how much of his ratings are from in depth knowledge of Kennedy vs. his popular family name,” said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.