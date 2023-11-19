Michigan State Scores Late Touchdown to Beat Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Michigan State Spartans won back the Old Brass Spittoon by beating the Indiana Hoosier football team on Saturday at Memorial Stadium 24-21.

In 2022, the Hoosiers overcame a deficit to beat Michigan State, so the Spartans got the revenge they were looking for in 2023.

With 4:06 to go in the 4th quarter, Indiana scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Sorsby to tight end Trey Walker to put them ahead 21-17. Michigan State came right back and got a 36-yard touchdown pass from Katin Houser to Maliq Carr with 1:19 left.

Then the Hoosiers drove down the field, got in field goal range, but Chris Freeman missed a 48-yard field goal that would have tied the game. What set the Hoosiers back before that was an intentional grounding call on Sorsby.

Michigan State is 4-7. Their final game is against Penn State next week. Indiana is now 3-8. They play Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket at Purdue on Saturday.

In his postgame press conference after the game, Hoosier Head Football Coach Tom Allen was asked about how motivated his team will be.

“We’re playing Purdue. Period. I’ve got this team’s back. Period. They know it. We’re going to fight to the finish. I promise you that,” said Allen.

Purdue and Indiana kickoff Saturday November 25 at noon. You’ll be able to hear the game on 93.1 WIBC.