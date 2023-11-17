Listen Live
Former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter, Now in Hospice Care

Published on November 17, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, is entering hospice care at her home.

The Carter Center made the announcement today. The 96-year-old was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year.

She will join her 99-year-old husband, who has been receiving hospice care at home since February.

