Former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter, Now in Hospice Care

ATLANTA, Ga. — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, is entering hospice care at her home.
The Carter Center made the announcement today. The 96-year-old was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year.
She will join her 99-year-old husband, who has been receiving hospice care at home since February.
