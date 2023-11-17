NWS: Temperature Swings and Mixed Precipitation in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — If you plan to go out this afternoon, be prepared for a slow and steady temperature decline. Although it will be in the lower 60s, don’t get too attached to that warmth, as the temperature will drop. Also, expect a west wind at ten mph, transitioning into a northwest breeze with gusts of up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is a solid 90 percent.

The skies will be clear but chilly tonight, with lows flirting with the upper 20s. You can expect a north wind of 5 to 10 mph that might give you a gentle nudge.

Saturday will be a crisp and sunny day, but it will be cooler. Highs will be around 50, with a north wind at 5 mph that will gradually change to a westerly breeze in the afternoon. The skies will be clear again but cold at night, with lows around 30. A southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep things brisk.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. A light southwest wind at five mph will appear, later transitioning to a southeast direction in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will dominate until midnight, then we will shift to mostly cloudy territory. Lows will be in the upper 30s, so grab an extra layer if you plan to go out.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of morning showers. As the day unfolds, the chance of rain will increase to 50 percent. Highs will be around 50, and prepare for a night of showers with temperatures hanging out in the mid-40s. After midnight, the temperature will rise steadily, and the chance of rain will be a whopping 90 percent.

Tuesday will bring a slight chance of morning thunderstorms, followed by plain old showers. Highs will be in the lower 50s, with a 90 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday Night, expect a mostly cloudy night that will gradually turn partly cloudy. There’s a slight chance of snow showers, with a mix of rain showers until midnight. Towards daybreak, the chance of rain showers will decrease. Lows will be in the mid-20s, bringing in a colder vibe with a 50 percent chance of precipitation.

Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day: The midweek into Thanksgiving looks promising, with mostly clear skies. Highs will be in the mid-30s, and lows will be in the lower 20s.