Indy Teen’s Shooting Death: 19-Year-Old Faces Murder Charges

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Benjamin Mulkey with Murder and two counts of Pointing a Firearm (Level 6 Felony) in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Caiden Clements. The shooting happened occurred in the early hours of November 12.
Police responded to a shots-fired report at 5000 W. 22nd St. and Auburn around 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Clements with a gunshot wound. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mulkey was arrested for murder, but no additional details about the circumstances or the relationship between Mulkey and Clements were disclosed in the Sunday afternoon police report.
A Pretrial Conference for Benjamin Mulkey is set for January 16 at 1 p.m. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Caiden Clements. As the investigation continues, residents await more details about the motive behind the incident.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
Kendall And Casey