Attorneys In The Brownsburg School Abuse Case Provide Update

In February, a 7-year-old special education student at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg suffered abuse when he was forced to eat his own vomit by four staff members and a behavioral technician.

Sara Seymour, 27; Debra Kanipe, 63; Julie Taylor, 48; Kristen Mitchell, 38; and Megan King, 24, were all charged with misdemeanor failure to report. Seymour and Kanipe were also charged with felony neglect of a dependent.

Attorneys Catherine Michael and Tammy Meyer, who are representing the family of the special needs child, joined the Kendall & Casey Show today to discuss the latest developments in the abuse case. The attorneys claim to be in possession of another video that shows more abuse of the child. They also described their tour of the controversial “quiet room” where special needs students are locked in if they misbehave.

