Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a stopgap bill to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.
The vote was 87-to-11, with just 60 votes needed to pass. It will now head to the desk of President Biden to be signed.
Both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell say they support the bill that extends government funding through early next year.
The House passed the measure with mostly Democratic votes after dozens of Republicans opposed the plan due to a lack of spending cuts.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., described Wednesday as “a very, very good night for the American people” before announcing a government shutdown has been avoided.
“Obviously, the Republican-led House needed Democratic votes to avoid a shutdown, and I was pleased to see that the speaker was willing to work with Democrats and resisted the siren song of the hard right in the House,” Schumer said. “And if that continues, we can avoid further shutdowns and finish the work of funding the government.”
This current plan keeps the government funded until mid-January.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69