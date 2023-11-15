NWS: Mild Temperatures, Elevated Fire Danger, and Rainy Friday Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS –Pleasant temperatures today in the mid-60s. Tonight, skies will remain clear, with temperatures expected to drop to the upper 30s. It will be mostly sunny tomorrow, with a high in the mid-60s.
Temperatures will be 15 degrees above normal, with low humidity, and gusty winds, leading to increased fire risk. Burning is not recommended in counties under a burn ban.
It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow night, with a chance of showers towards daybreak. The temperature will be milder than tonight, with lows in the lower 50s. The chance of rain is estimated to be at 50 percent.
On Friday, it will rain with a high in the upper 50s. The wind will blow at 15 mph from the west, shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. The chance of rain is estimated to be at 90 percent.
The sky will be clear from Friday night through Sunday, with lows around 30 and highs around 50.
