San Francisco is Suddenly Clean

If you were to take a leisurely stroll in San Francisco, you would notice something different about the city. It’s clean.

The right side of the media came out and said it was clean because foreign leaders were going to the city to meet with President Joe Biden. Then the left side responded saying that was ridiculous, then California governor Gavin Newsom ruined the naysayers’ days.

“I know folks say, ‘Oh, they’re just cleaning up this place because all these fancy leaders are coming into town.’ That’s true because it’s true,” Newsom said.

Dirty streets and sidewalks have been cleaned, homeless people have been moved out, and open-drug use has been ended in some of the most problematic areas near the conference center.

They brought out all of the tools when transforming these areas. They power washed, landscaped, painted murals and decorative sidewalks, and transformed a neglected plaza into a skateboard park and outdoor café. The leaders of San Francisco did this in a matter of days and on existing budgets. Taxpayers should be upset. Why wasn’t this done for the residence of San Francisco? Why did they wait until foreign leaders showed up?

“If the city is able to create an illusion that it’s clean and runs effectively and humans are in shelters, even if it’s just for APEC, why is that not sustainable for the longer term?” a San Francisco small business owner told The New York Times.