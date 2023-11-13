Persistent Dry Spell Prompts Burn Bans Across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Dry weather persists in central Indiana, leading to burn bans across multiple counties. Burn bans are in effect in Jasper, Richland, and Crawford counties in Illinois. Clay and Vigo counties are also under a burn ban in Indiana. Sullivan County implemented a burn ban last night.
Residents of these areas are strongly advised to avoid outdoor burning activities, including burning trash, leaves, or other materials. The dry conditions increase the risk of field and wildfires that can spread rapidly.
Here is the weather forecast for the region:
Today, it will be sunny, with highs around 60 degrees. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, it will be clear, with lows around 30 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tomorrow, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Tomorrow night will be mostly clear, with lows in the lower 30s.
It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs around 60 degrees. Wednesday night will also be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 30s.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.