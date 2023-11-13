Hoosiers Hold Off Army, Get Second Win of the Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on Sunday night with a 72-64 win over the Army Black Knights at Assembly Hall.
Army, however, didn’t make things easy on the Hoosiers. They led for more than 14 minutes in the first half. This game featured 5 ties and 8 lead changes.
In the second half, the Hoosiers outscored Army 40-33 and were propelled by shooting 58% from the field for the game.
For Indiana, Kel’el Ware and Malik Reneau combined to score the first 17 points of the second half and helped them regain the lead. Ware finished with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Reneau had 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.
The Hoosiers also got 19 points from Xavier Johnson along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds.
The leading scorer for Army was Ryan Curry who had 20 points while making 4 of 8 three-point shots. Blake Barker had 14 for the Black Knights. North Central graduate for Army Charlie Peterson scored 9 points with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Indiana’s next game is Thursday night at Assembly Hall against Wright State at 7 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.
