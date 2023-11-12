Colts Improve Record to 5 – 5 with Win Over Patriots in Germany

FRANKFURT, GER — The Indianapolis Colts were able to pick up a win in Europe for Week 10 as they defeated the New England Patriots by a score of 10 – 6.

Jonathan Taylor had the team’s only touchdown of the game as he rushed into the end zone in the first quarter. Quarterback Gardner Minshew threw 18 completions on 28 attempts and had one interception in the game. Michael Pittman Jr. had the most yards receiving in the game with 84 yards off 8 receptions.

Kicker Matt Gay missed a field goal attempt earlier in the game, but hit one from 51 yards out in the fourth quarter to put the Colts up by 4.

The Colts defense was able to seal the deal in two ways over the course of four quarters. First, by holding the Patriots offense to only a field goal in the first and fourth quarters, but also by managing to grab an interception with under four minutes left to play in regulation. It was Julian Blackmon who completed the turnover inside of the Colts own four-yard-line. Zaire Franklin also performed well for the defense this game with 12 tackles and 3 sacks.

Indianapolis will return to Lucas Oil Stadium with a 5-5 record they have a bye week for Week 11 and return to action at home in week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.