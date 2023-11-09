Vivek Says The Republican Party Has Become A ‘Party of Losers’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy brought the heat on the debate stage last night, at one point slamming the Republican party for becoming a “party of losers.”

This was Vivek’s response to the first question of Wednesday’s GOP debate, in which each candidate was asked why they should be the Republican nominee instead of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

“I think there is something deeper going on in the Republican party here and I am upset about what happened last night,” Ramaswamy said, referencing the major wins for Democrats in Tuesday’s statewide elections. “We’ve become a party of losers at the end of the day.”

“It’s a cancer, the Republican establishment, let’s speak the truth,” Ramaswamy continued. “I mean, since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we’ve lost 2018, 2020, 2022.”

Ramaswamy also pointed out that “no red wave” happened during those elections.

“We got trounced last night in 2023,” Ramaswamy added. “I think that we have to have accountability in our party.”

Ramaswamy also took swipes at the debate moderators, calling out NBC “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker for pushing the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

“This is how we get our country back,” Ramaswamy said, adding that the media “rigged” the presidential elections in 2016 and 2020.

“We need accountability.”