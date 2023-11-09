Indiana Supreme Court Orders Delphi Judge to Provide Transcripts

DELPHI, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court has finally stepped into the court drama in the Delphi murders case.

In a court filing Wednesday, the state’s high court ordered Special Judge Fran Gull to provide transcripts of the October 19th closed-door discussions between Judge Gull and suspect Richard Allen’s previous attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi.

It was during that meeting in which Baldwin and Rozzi claim they were coerced into backing out of the Delphi murders case. They claim Judge Gull gave them the choice of either backing out or being publicly shamed in court and then disqualified.

Judge Gull accused Baldwin and Rozzi of ‘gross negligence’ because of apparent crime scene photo leaks from Allen’s legal team.

The end result of all of this back and forth was a delayed trial, moving from January to October of 2024.

In a court filing Thursday, Special Judge Fran Gull asked the Indiana Supreme Court for an extension of the November 16th deadline. Judge Gull says she needs the extra time due to the complexity of the case, and the fact that she now needs to find her own legal counsel after Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita declined to represent her.

Judge Gull wants the transcript order extended to November 27th.

Allen’s attorneys have filed their own motion asking for Gull’s request to be denied, claiming she knew well in advance that the Indiana Supreme Court would be requesting the transcripts, and that Allen is physically and mentally deteriorating at the Westville Correctional Facility. They want a speedy trial.

Richard Allen’s legal team originally asked the Indiana Supreme Court to step in to reinstate Baldwin and Rozzi and to remove Special Judge Fran Gull as judge in the case.

The Indiana Supreme Court has not responded to Judge Gull’s extension request as of this writing.