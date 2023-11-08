Butler University Athletic Director Barry Collier to Retire

INDIANAPOLIS--Barry Collier has announced that he will retire as the Vice President and Athletic Director of Butler University, effective April 30, 2024.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities afforded me as a student-athlete, coach, and director of athletics and for the many wonderful relationships that I have built along the way. While it has been my privilege to be a member of teams at eight different institutions, Butler is the place that I have always called home. When I first stepped onto Butler’s campus in the fall of 1974, I immediately felt at home. I loved my time in a Bulldog uniform and competing in Hinkle Fieldhouse. While my coaching career took me around the country for years, my heart was never too far from Indianapolis. In 1989, the opportunity to lead the Butler Bulldog men’s basketball program was the fruition of a dream, and my eleven years on the bench were memorable. To be able to return to Butler in 2006 to lead the Department of Athletics has been the icing on the cake,” said Collier in a statement he released Wednesday morning.

Collier was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Stanford from 1986-1989. Prior to that, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Butler in 1976 and then a Master of Science degree from Indiana State University in 1977. When he learned that Butler had an opening, “he submitted a 45-page proposal on how to revive the Butler program to then university president Geoffrey Bannister.”

Collier got the men’s basketball job at a time when Butler hadn’t made an NCAA Tournament in nearly 30 years. He would have that job from 1989 until 2000. During those eleven seasons, Butler had six postseason appearances, including three NCAA Tournament appearances.

He became Butler’s Athletic Director in 2006. Since that time, the men’s basketball team made the national championship game twice and made the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament 4 times.

“Throughout his time at Butler as a student-athlete, coach, administrator, and leader, Barry has personified our core values of dedication, spirit, and excellence. He has consistently demonstrated these qualities with utmost integrity and distinction. While it is impossible to encapsulate all of Barry’s accomplishments here, rest assured that his contributions are both significant and numerous. In the coming months, we will take every opportunity to honor Barry’s remarkable legacy at Butler University. He will also play a pivotal role in the Department of Athletics leadership transition over the next six months. I will be in touch with further updates regarding the transition in due course,” said Butler University President James Danko.