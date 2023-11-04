Citations Issued Against Five People from Indy Mass Shooting at Halloween Party

INDIANAPOLIS–Five people were cited for what police believe they did in a mass shooting that happened at a Halloween party last Sunday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A teenage girl was killed and 10 people were shot.

Those people are David Powell, Jalen Helm, Takhaia Govan, Sparkle Bridges, and Nikita Bridges. All five of them were cited with the following:

-No Dance Hall Permit

-Allowing minors to violate curfew

-Permitting minors to loiter

-Keeping or frequenting a dive

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says additional violations for unlawful use in an industrial zoning and no amusement and entertainment permit were also written but are not listed in the public record.

Five of the other nine victims who survived were under the age of 18. It happened along East 65th Street, not far from Binford Boulevard.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.