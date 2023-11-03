Hillary Clinton’s Columbia Class Walked Out in Support of Hamas

Thirty Students at the University of Columbia walked out of Hillary Clinton’s class because they support Hamas.

The students did this to “shame” the prestigious Ivy League school for how they perceive it allowed its students who signed an anti-Israel statement to be publicly named and pictured.

The students who walked out joined 300 other students in the lobby of the school’s International Affairs Building Wednesday as they sat in a peaceful protest.

Clinton was about halfway through her two-hour lecture, imagine having to listen to her foolishness for two hours, when the students packed their bags and left, according to The New York Times.

Clinton reportedly left through a side door and has not publicly addressed the walk out.

Students were protesting against Columbia’s lack of action to prevent the doxing of students, whose faces appeared on trucks that drove near the Morningside Heights campus last week. Students claimed the pictures used on the truck alongside the words “Columbia’s Leading Anti-Semites,” they are anti-Semites, were taken from a “private and secure” server for students in the School of International and Public Affairs.

No one knows who leaked the photos yet, but Columbia is the copyright holder of the pictures, the school could have potentially taken action to stop the photos from being displayed.

There was a letter written by a student that sparked the whole controversy. The letter was released by the Palestine Solidarity Groups at the school. The letter

placed blame on Israel for the ongoing war, writing: “The weight of responsibility for the war and casualties undeniably lies with the Israeli extremist government and other Western governments, including the US government, which fund and staunchly support Israeli aggression, apartheid and settler-colonization.”

The letter condemned the school for “discriminating against Palestinians” and asked the Manhattan university to “stand firmly for accountability and end its ties with apartheid Israel.”

