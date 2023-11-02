Listen Live
Seth Greenberg of ESPN Reflects on His Memories of Bob Knight

Published on November 2, 2023

Seth Greenberg, a College Basketball Analyst for ESPN and former college coach in his own right appeared on Query & Company on Thursday to reflect on the life of Bob Knight, who passed away yesterday at the age of 83.

Greenberg hailed coach Knight as the type of coach who was able to “make the lightbulbs” of his players go off. Brining out the potential in everyone who played for him. He even goes on to detail the respect the Knight had for all the coaches that came before him and how they influenced his coaching style.

You can listen to the full interview with Greenberg posted below.

