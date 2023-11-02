Migrant Caravan Continues to Grow

There is a migrant caravan 3,500 people has grown to 7,000 in Mexico, and it is headed straight for the border.

The caravan is made up of people from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, and Venezuela. They left from southern Mexico on Monday with a goal of coming to America. They are making this trip while President Joe Biden is under heavy scrutiny for the major lack of border security.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday, the caravan started in the city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border and about 1,100 miles to the southern-most tip of the U.S. border.

The, the Daily Mail reported the number of people had grown to more than 7,000. Irineo Mujica, a U.S. citizen and one of the caravan’s organizers, was where the Daily Mail got the information. Mujica said 5,000 were in the initial group, and the number had since grown to more than 7,000.

Mujica told cable network Real America’s Voice he believed the leaders of Latin American countries were conspiring to create an immigration crisis to extract money from the U.S. He also believes that President Joe Biden has allowed it to happen, the Post reported.

“I believe the Biden administration has dropped the ball,” he said. “A lot of the countries are fueling this immigration by … transporting people in.”

Mujica accused President Biden of this crisis by failing to reach an agreement with his counterparts in Latin America. He has not done anything to slow the number of migrants coming to America.

“I am completely stunned,” Mujica told the cable channel. “Where is the American intelligence? Don’t they know that all the countries are conspiring against the United States to make sure they have this crisis being made so they could charge for that crisis?”

