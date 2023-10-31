Purdue and Indiana Football Teams Try to Turn Season Around

STATEWIDE–Both the Indiana and Purdue University football teams are 2-6 and trying to turn things around with one month left in the regular season.

“You have to appeal to the heart of a young man, to his mindset. I’m a big believer of how powerful our minds are and that we don’t allow our circumstances to dictate the way we approach each day,” said Indiana Hoosier football coach Tom Allen in a news conference on Monday.

Allen’s Hoosiers took 10th ranked Penn State to the wire and lost 33-24 this past Saturday. Now he hopes they build on their competitiveness they had in that loss.

“You have to be able to run the football in this upcoming game, just like we were able to do against Penn State, especially in the second half. We’re playing another really good defense this week,” said Allen.

Indiana plays the 5-3 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at noon. The Badgers are also 3-2 in the Big Ten.

As for Purdue, they are coming off a 31-14 loss to Nebraska.

“I mean naturally, there’s frustration, there’s anger, and there’s disappointment. But I thought we had a really good meeting Sunday when we watched the entire game film,” said Purdue Head Football Coach Ryan Walters on Monday.

Walters says the team isn’t playing complimentary football.

“Earlier in the year, I thought offensively we were a little ahead of where we were defensively. Now I feel like we’re further along defensively than where we are offensively,” said Walters.

Purdue plays the 2nd ranked Michigan Wolverines who are 8-0 this Saturday night at 7:30.

“Yes, Michigan has really good players, but they also have a really good scheme on offense, defense, and special teams. They pose problems and try to take a way what you’re good at,” said Walters.

Both coaches reiterated that it’s now about improving and paying attention to details while not letting morale get too low.

Indiana and Purdue play each other for the Old Oaken Bucket at Purdue on November 25.