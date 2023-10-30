Report says Indianapolis ranks at 95 out of 100 cities for Veterans.

According to the Veterans Association, there are over 18.2 million vets currently living in the U.S.
As Veterans Day approaches which is November 11, WalletHub has unveiled its comprehensive report on the Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live in 2023. This report evaluates the 100 largest cities in the United States, considering 19 metrics, ranging from the presence of military skill-related job opportunities to housing affordability and the accessibility of VA health facilities.
Additionally, WalletHub has released findings from its 2023 Military Money Survey, uncovering that 52% of Americans believe inflation is impacting military families more severely than civilians.
Life as a Veteran in Indianapolis:
- Overall rank for Indianapolis: out of 100 Indy ranks at 95th
- 37th – Veteran Population
- 26th – Housing Affordability
- 78th – Homeless Veterans per Veteran Population
- 47th – Median Veteran Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 60th – % of Veterans in Poverty
- 28th – % of Military Skill-Related Jobs
- 65th – Unemployment Rate
Military Money Survey
- 52% of Americans are of the opinion that inflation is disproportionately affecting military families compared to civilians.
- 65% of respondents believe that the military does not sufficiently educate its personnel about financial literacy.
- Nearly two-thirds of individuals believe that inadequate financial literacy among military personnel poses a national security threat.
- Seven out of ten military members view joining the military as a favorable financial choice.
- Over two-thirds of Americans advocate for military personnel not having to pay interest on debt or income taxes while deployed.
- 44% of respondents are willing to allocate at least 10% of their income to support the military.
