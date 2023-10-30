Report says Indianapolis ranks at 95 out of 100 cities for Veterans.

According to the Veterans Association, there are over 18.2 million vets currently living in the U.S.

As Veterans Day approaches which is November 11, WalletHub has unveiled its comprehensive report on the Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live in 2023. This report evaluates the 100 largest cities in the United States, considering 19 metrics, ranging from the presence of military skill-related job opportunities to housing affordability and the accessibility of VA health facilities.

Additionally, WalletHub has released findings from its 2023 Military Money Survey, uncovering that 52% of Americans believe inflation is impacting military families more severely than civilians.

Life as a Veteran in Indianapolis:

Overall rank for Indianapolis: out of 100 Indy ranks at 95 th

37 th – Veteran Population

– Veteran Population 26 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 78 th – Homeless Veterans per Veteran Population

– Homeless Veterans per Veteran Population 47 th – Median Veteran Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Veteran Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 60 th – % of Veterans in Poverty

– % of Veterans in Poverty 28 th – % of Military Skill-Related Jobs

– % of Military Skill-Related Jobs 65th – Unemployment Rate

Military Money Survey