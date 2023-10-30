GM Reaches A Deal Tentative Deal With UAW

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers strike is over. The union reached a tentative deal with GM that puts an end to negotiations after the strike began more than six weeks ago. GM is the last of Detroit’s big three automakers to reach a deal after the UAW reached an agreement with Stellantis over the weekend and with Ford earlier last week.
The new deals include boosts in wages and benefits, reduces an eight-year path to top wages to three years and allows the right to strike over any plant closures. The new agreements must be ratified by members at each of the three automakers.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals
-
Hammer and Nigel React To Indy Mayoral Debate