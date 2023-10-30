GM Reaches A Deal Tentative Deal With UAW

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers strike is over. The union reached a tentative deal with GM that puts an end to negotiations after the strike began more than six weeks ago. GM is the last of Detroit’s big three automakers to reach a deal after the UAW reached an agreement with Stellantis over the weekend and with Ford earlier last week.

The new deals include boosts in wages and benefits, reduces an eight-year path to top wages to three years and allows the right to strike over any plant closures. The new agreements must be ratified by members at each of the three automakers.