Listen Live
National

GM Reaches A Deal Tentative Deal With UAW

The new deals include boosts in wages and benefits, reduces an eight-year path to top wages to three years.

Published on October 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Striking UAW Members Hold Rally At Chicago Union Hall

Source: Jim Vondruska / Getty

 

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers strike is over.  The union reached a tentative deal with GM that puts an end to negotiations after the strike began more than six weeks ago.  GM is the last of Detroit’s big three automakers to reach a deal after the UAW reached an agreement with Stellantis over the weekend and with Ford earlier last week.

 

The new deals include boosts in wages and benefits, reduces an eight-year path to top wages to three years and allows the right to strike over any plant closures.  The new agreements must be ratified by members at each of the three automakers.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close