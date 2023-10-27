Billionaire, Leon Cooperman, Pulls his Donations to Columbia University

Billionaire investor, Omega Advisors CEO, and Columbia University graduate, Leon Cooperman had words for the anti-Israel sentiment among Ivy League students.
“These kids at the colleges have sh– for brains,” Cooperman told “The Claman Countdown” host Liz Claman on Wednesday. “We have one reliable ally in the Middle East. That’s Israel. We only have one democracy in the Middle East. That’s Israel. And we have one economy tolerant of different people, gays, lesbians, etc. That’s Israel. So they have no idea what these young kids are doing.”
“Now, the real shame is, I’ve given to Columbia probably about $50 million over many years,” he continued. “And I’m going to suspend my giving. I’ll give my giving to other organizations.”
Cooperman continued expressing his disgust when acknowledging the staff members who refuse to condemn terrorist acts.
“I told [Columbia] that they should fire this professor that made the comments he made. I mean, war is hell. This war is not good for anybody,” Cooperman said. “But to praise what Hamas did is disgraceful. Disgusting.”
Minouche Shafik, Columbia’s president, previously released a statement for both sides of the conflict, which noted that, “Unfortunately, some are using this moment to spread antisemitism, Islamophobia, bigotry against Palestinians and Israelis, and various other forms of hate,” she wrote. “Especially at a time of pain and anger, we must avoid language that vilifies, threatens, or stereotypes entire groups of people.”
“It is antithetical to Columbia’s values and can lead to acts of harassment or violence,” Shafik added. “When this type of speech is unlawful or violates University rules, it will not be tolerated.”
Cooperman had some advice for President Shafik, saying she should take a page from business leaders like Marc Rowan and Bill Ackman on the Israel-Hamas war.
“Listen to what Marc Rowan has to say and what he’s written. He’s on the right track. He’s done a very good job for Apollo in running the business. He’s been very outspoken about his views, and he’s a very generous guy and a good person. And so, look at some of these other academic institutions, how they’ve responded,” Cooperman explained. “I think people like Bill Ackman and Marc Rowan and others, Ronald Lauder, are on the right track. You shouldn’t support organizations that are detrimental or in opposition to your views.”
