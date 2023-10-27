Billionaire, Leon Cooperman, Pulls his Donations to Columbia University

Billionaire investor, Omega Advisors CEO, and Columbia University graduate, Leon Cooperman had words for the anti-Israel sentiment among Ivy League students.

“These kids at the colleges have sh– for brains,” Cooperman told “The Claman Countdown” host Liz Claman on Wednesday. “We have one reliable ally in the Middle East. That’s Israel. We only have one democracy in the Middle East. That’s Israel. And we have one economy tolerant of different people, gays, lesbians, etc. That’s Israel. So they have no idea what these young kids are doing.”

“Now, the real shame is, I’ve given to Columbia probably about $50 million over many years,” he continued. “And I’m going to suspend my giving. I’ll give my giving to other organizations.”

Cooperman continued expressing his disgust when acknowledging the staff members who refuse to condemn terrorist acts.

“I told [Columbia] that they should fire this professor that made the comments he made. I mean, war is hell. This war is not good for anybody,” Cooperman said. “But to praise what Hamas did is disgraceful. Disgusting.”