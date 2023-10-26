Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country

Are you ready for snow? When you think of winter sports and activates, you might conjure images of swooshing down a mountain in Colorado or Utah. Perhaps Northern California or even Michigan come to mind. But Indiana?

However, one spot in Indiana has been nominated as “Best in the Country” for a fun winter exercise. And this winter bustle doesn’t require years of training and skill.

Not everyone is inclined towards high-energy winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding. This is where the allure of snow tubing comes into play. Whether you’re a novice in the snow or someone who’s practically grown up in a snowdrift, you can relish a day filled with gliding.

A panel of experts from USA Today’s 10 Best have come up with a list of the prime places for snow tubing in the United States.

Which Indiana Resort is Nominated for Best Snow Tubing?

Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana features a 1,200-foot tubing run. This could be an absolute blast for the family. Super lanes allow families to link together as they embark on their journey down, while children 6 and under are provided with a separate age-appropriate snow tubing area.

Located 30 minutes from Cincinnati Ohio, Perfect North Slopes is a ski area offering Skiing, Snowboarding, and Snow tubing. They have 5 Lifts, 6 Carpets, and 2 tows.

In conclusion, the voting is currently underway. If you would like for this Indiana slope to be named as the “best in the country”, vote here.