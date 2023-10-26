Listen Live
Jewish Students Trapped by Pro-Hamas Protestors

Published on October 26, 2023

Jewish students at Cooper Union University, in New York City, were trapped in the library by pro-Hamas protestors.

A senior at the school talked about her experience. She said her “heart was pounding” as the protesters loudly walked by, with some slamming on the shut doors of the library.

“When they started banging on the door, my heart started pounding. I was crying. I think if the doors weren’t locked — I don’t know what would have happened,” the student, who remained anonymous per request, told the New York Post.

“I don’t want to speculate what would’ve happened. It just makes me too nervous. I was absolutely terrified in that moment.”

It was a horrific scene as the Hamas supporters walked around chanting “Free Palestine.” As they marched through the library chanting, yelling anti-Semitic slurs, carrying Palestinian flags and “Zionism Hands off our Universities” signs.

Several of the 11 Jewish students huddled inside the Cooper Union Library called 911 or contacted relatives who called police for help.

The NYPD was stationed at the demonstration the entire time, a spokesperson said.

No arrests or summonses were issued, and the protestors left the building without incident.

The police never interceded. A student witness claims the police never did anything because the university told them not to get involved.

Instead, a school administrator offered to discretely escort the students out the back entrance of the building — which, university President Sparks allegedly opted for herself upon hearing that the protesters were coming her way.

“If they were scared, if the president was so scared that she left the building, then the police should have been called,” the student said.

“Why would they leave the students in the building without police protection when the president of the school who was also targeted left herself?”

“I think we’re all honestly scared. We don’t feel comfortable going back to school tomorrow,” she said.
It is a terrifying story of something that should never happen at a university. If students do not feel safe, then how can they learn? The behavior of the protestors and the response by Cooper Union University are both unacceptable.
