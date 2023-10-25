NWS: Cloudy Skies, Showers, and Cooler Temperatures Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers should expect isolated showers with cloudy skies today, with temperatures hovering around the lower 70s and a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy through midnight before becoming mostly cloudy with lows around 60.

Tomorrow will bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers through midnight, followed by a chance of showers toward daybreak. The lows will be in the mid-60s.

Friday is expected to have partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance of showers and temperatures in the upper 70s. Friday night, showers are likely, with a slight chance of thunderstorms and lows in the upper 50s. The possibility of rain is 70 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the mid-60s, and the chance of rain is 50 percent.

Saturday night, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, and showers are expected with lows in the lower 50s. The chance of rain is 80 percent.

On Sunday, expect showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. The temperature will remain steady in the mid-50s, and the chance of rain is 90 percent.