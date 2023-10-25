Airbnb Using AI To Prevent Rentals Being Used for Parties

STATEWIDE — Airbnb is using AI to try and crackdown on their rentals being used for parties.

According to a press release as Halloween approaches Airbnb is using an AI-driven anti-party system that reduces the risk of unauthorized parties. The machine learning system will block 1- and 2-night reservations over Halloween for home listings that the program perceives as being at “higher-risk” as being used for parties.

The technology will look at hundreds of different identifiers that could indicate a higher risk of a party. These factors include length of trip, distance of listing, and if the booking is “last-minute.”

Airbnb also has measures in place that will make the guest acknowledge that their policy bans using rentals for parties and that breaking the rule could mean suspension or removal from the platform.

While the AI introduction may be new, Airbnb used party prevention measures in 2022 that deterred 1,300 Hoosiers from booking an entire home listing.

The company is also working with law enforcement in cities throughout the United States, informing them on how they can assist in the event a rental is used for a party.

These measures are all a part of Airbnb’s efforts to enforce a “global party ban” which began in August of 2020. Other steps taken in the initiative include the introduction of a 24-hour safety line for both hosts and guests, a free noise sensor for hosts in the U.S. and Canada and providing hosts with tips on how to avoid their listing being used for parties.