AUDIO: Indoor Football League Team in Fishers to Kick off in March 2025

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers will be home to the 17th team of the Indoor Football League, with the first kickoff in March 2025, the owner of Indy Fuel hockey team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The team will play at the Fishers Event Center, the future home of the Indy Fuel, a minor league ice hockey team in the ECHL. The Indy Fuel’s front office also will manage the indoor football team.

The 8,500-seat center is under construction and set to open in fall 2024 at 11000 Stockdale St., which is southeast of the I-69 interchange for State Road 37 and 116th Street. The $170 million center will host sports games, entertainment and other events.

The Indoor Football League has teams across the country. The nearest team to Indiana is the the Quad City Steamwheelers, based in Moline, Illinois. The league is entering its 16th season.

The name of the Fishers team will be announced later, an Indy Fuel news release says. However, season tickets are already available online for a $50 refundable deposit per seat.

Todd Tyron, commissioner of the Indoor Football League, and hockey and football team owner Jim Hallett joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness at Tuesday’s announcement.

Hallett said in a news release, “We are excited to bring another professional sports team to the Indianapolis area. The new event center in Fishers is going to become a hub for sports and entertainment and I’m excited to offer another affordable family fun experience in our city.”

An interview with the Indy Fuel’s Manager of Marketing and Digital Media Joe Zollo can be heard below.