The 2nd Amendment is not about Hunting

Second Amendment

A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Guy Relford’s show on Saturday was about Indiana University’s symposium “The Courts, the 2nd Amendment, and Public Policy”. The symposium had the provocative subtitle “Just Shoot Me”. Academia, liberal courts, and liberal politicians erroneously misinterpret the 2nd Amendment. The 2008 Heller Decision settled much of the debate. “Militia” does not mean the National Guard. In 1791, when the 2nd Amendment was ratified, “militia” meant the “whole of the body of the people”. Any member of the community was considered a member of the militia. As Guy has mentioned on numerous occasions on his show, “well-regulated” does not mean “regulated” by the government. “Well-regulated” means a “working” and or efficient” militia.

The President and many liberal politicians believe that the 2nd Amendment in regard to private ownership of arms is for hunting. While many colonialists were expert hunters, the 2nd Amendment was not written for hunting. It was written for self-defense, and the defense against tyranny.

As Guy so excellently explains using Paul Revere’s midnight ride,

In riding through the countryside, he (Revere) did not say, “The deer are coming, the deer are coming!”

Revere’s warning was to alert the people to arm themselves against the British “Regulars” who were coming for them. The Founding Fathers, when writing the 2nd Amendment, understood the importance of the people being armed against tyranny. They lived it.

