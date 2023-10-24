Kokomo’s Bright Future: New EV Investment Sparks Growth and Housing Shortages

KOKOMO — Mayor Tyler Moore expressed optimism about the city’s future after announcing a new investment in a second electric vehicle plant. Moore stated in an interview with Inside Indiana Business that his administration would work alongside state leaders to find a solution to the housing problem that the city’s growth will bring.

“We were short on supply before the announcement of the first battery plant and shifted gears as a city administration to focus on housing,” he said.

Stellantis and Samsung SDI have announced their plan to invest $3.2 billion in the second (EV) battery plant, creating approximately 1,400 job opportunities. The second plant will be built next to the first one and will open in 2027.

“Both battery plants will provide about 2800 jobs,” said Moore. “But the three suppliers committed now, and potential others will take the job growth over 3000.”

The Kokomo plants that employ United Auto Workers Union members have not been asked to join the ongoing strike; however, Moore is confident that if that does happen, his community is resilient enough to handle whatever fallout may occur.